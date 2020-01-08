Tell DISH you have options

Breaking News
DISH Network continues to refuse to return KJTL Texoma’s FOX to their channel lineup in Texoma as we near another NFL Playoff weekend.

We want to remind DISH subscribers that you have options. First, we encourage you to call DISH today at 800-333-3474 and remind them you have options when it comes to choosing a programming provider.

Second….consider your options….there are attractive offers from DIRECTV and streaming services like Roku, Hulu and FOX Sports GO, as well as your local cable provider.

Finally…you can receive KJTL over the air on channel 18 using a television antenna.

Call DISH today at 800-333-3474 and tell them you want the programming you’re paying for.

