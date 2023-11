WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see a return to above-average temperatures for this time of year as we head into this weekend and the start of next week.

Highs are expected to return to the low to even mid-80s by Monday and stay there into Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Wednesday, Nov. 8.

After that, though, we will see another cold front push through the area and we will return to the mid-60s and even the high 50s as we head into the end of next week and the start of next weekend.