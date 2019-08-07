Testimony continues Thursday for man accused of killing father of two

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony will continue Thursday in Henrietta in the trial of a man accused of killing a father of two in 2016.

Donny Davis, 24, is charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of Gregory Allen Gray, Jr, 30.

Davis was not charged until September 2018, after the first suspect charged, Macey Choate had her murder charge dismissed.

Authorities said Choate and Gray were living together at the house on South Archer Street in Henrietta where Gray was shot in the chest.

Choate was charged about five months after the shooting, and investigators said tests showed she had gunpowder residue on her hands.

However, a grand jury rejected the murder charge and she was released.

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigator described the shooting scene on Wednesday morning by telling jurors there were three rounds of ammunition on the floor, and they found a 9 mm handgun with one spent cartridge and six remaining bullets in the clip.

He said there was drug paraphernalia throughout the house, and signs of a struggle.

