AUSTIN (KXAN) — The annual sales tax holiday for Texas is coming up. Parents will have the chance to save on clothes and school supplies.

During the holiday, which occurs Aug. 5-7 this year, qualified items including clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100 will be exempt from sales tax, according to the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

The office estimates shoppers will save $112 million altogether in state and local sales taxes during the first weekend in August.

During the holiday, you can participate by purchasing items online, by phone or mail or by any other means when either:

the item is both delivered to and paid for by the customer during the exemption period; or,

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

The office has a full list of items that can be bought tax-free online. Face masks are also considered a qualified item.

A 2022 Deloitte survey found families will spend an average of $661 per child this year on back-to-school supplies and apparel — up 8% compared to 2021 expenditures.