Couple’s breast cancer photo shoot goes viral for its powerful message

( Texarkana)—Where words fail, a photo..

“It was tough.”

Speaks.

“It was extremely tough.”

These pictures shout.

“Be better than the cancer.”

That’s how Charlie Johnson got the idea.

“My first response was there’s just no way I can do that.”A photoshoot for his wife, Kelsey Johnson, to lose her hair on her own terms.

“I just kept watching him shave away,” Kelsey said.

Not chemotherapy’s timeline.

“She kept saying it’s ok it’s ok and I kept telling her quite worrying about me, I felt awful because I was the emotional one I was the one breaking down and she’s so strong and ready for this battle,” Charlie said.

“The strength that he showed to be able to do what he did for me was just breathtaking,” Charlie said.

“To me it was devastating.”

Devastatingly beautiful.

“She created a beautiful story in what just those 18 pictures.”

Photographer Mandy Parks posted the pictures on Facebook, they’ve been shared nearly 300,000 times and counting.

“I’ve got a message this morning from someone in Lithuania, Australia South Africa,” Parks said. “It’s just such a wonderful feeling to know that I can help someone,” Kelsey said.

“Stand up for yourself fight for yourself.”

A picture is worth a thousand words. These need only 5:

Love is stronger than cancer.

Johnson said at first scans did not pick up the lump in her breast as anything to worry about. But she felt something was wrong and had it removed anyway.

Tests showed it was breast cancer and Johnson said her hunch helped catch the cancer in its early stages, and she encourages others to listen to their gut.