Texas A&M-Commerce, George Floyd’s sister establish ‘Be His Legacy’ internship for Black men

COMMERCE, Texas (KXAN) — The sister of George Floyd has partnered with Texas A&M University-Commerce in Commerce, Texas, to establish a new program aiming to educate Black male students.

The two-semester Be His Legacy Internship Program will launch in January, and will give Black male students opportunities to develop leadership skills and experience to help them successfully graduate, according to TAMUC.

Floyd’s sister Bridgett, president of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, worked in collaboration with the school for the unique program — which aims to eliminate police brutality, promote social justice and protect the rights of people of color.

“This program is all about intentionality–being intentional about increasing and preparing the next generation of our African American male leaders to change the world as we know it today,” said Crystal Hardeman-Ikem, director of Intercultural Engagement and Leadership at A&M-Commerce.

Junior/senior student members of the school’s African American Male Mentorship Program are eligible to apply. For more information, click here.

Carry Wright, Floyd foundation executive director, said, “We will build upon the legacy of George Floyd and provide professional growth from a remote capacity.”