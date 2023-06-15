COLLEGE STATION (KIAH) — After a 13-year hiatus, the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies will renew their storied in-state rivalry during the upcoming college football season.

The longstanding in-state football rivalry between the Aggies and Longhorns will resume in 2024, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Texas is scheduled to join Texas A&M in the SEC for the 2024 season, and both teams are set to face each other at Kyle Field in College Station, although no date has been set for the game.

The matchup will be the 119th meeting in the series that began in 1894. Though the rivalry has historically been dominated by Texas, the last 30 games of the series have been split evenly, with the Aggies and the Longhorns each claiming 15 victories.

The last time the two teams played football against each other was in 2011 when Texas won 27-25 in College Station. The Aggies left the Big 12 Conference for the SEC the following season.

Other SEC opponents playing at Kyle Field in 2024 include LSU and Missouri. The annual game against Arkansas, known as the Southwest Classic, will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Aggies will head to Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, and South Carolina for road games in 2024.

Texas A&M has a big opponent to open the 2024 season when the Aggies host Notre Dame on Aug. 31. Other non-conference foes coming to Aggieland include McNeese (Sept. 7), Bowling Green (Sept. 21), and New Mexico State (Nov. 16).