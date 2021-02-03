Texas authorities issue AMBER Alert for missing 2-year-old out of Celina

CELINA, Texas (KDAF) – Texas authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old out of Celina.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the AMBER Alert Wednesday morning.

Authorities believe 2-year-old Levy Pugh is in grave or immediate danger. He was last seen in Celina around 8:22 pm on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Levy was last seen wearing a diaper. Authorities say he has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he is with 42-year-old Isaac Pugh.

Authorities believe the two are in a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with a Texas license plate number with MDT1625 and was last seen in Celina.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.

