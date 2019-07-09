Texas Couple celebrates 62 years of marriage at Whataburger

A Texas couple who eat at Whataburger every day, received a big surprise from the restaurant to help them celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary.

BJ and Danny Morman received the most special celebration, dedicated to this Whataburger’s most loyal pair of customers.

The couple eats at this Whataburger two times a day every day. When asked why, “Well it tastes good” Danny Morman said.

But its not all about the food.

“This is the ultimate treatment you get as a customer but I like to think of it as friendship.” BJ Morman said.

And the employees say they feel the exact same way about this couple.

“We built those relationships to get to know them, and they come and talk to us and they don’t just talk to us, they talk to everybody.” Brittanie, Whataburger employee, said.