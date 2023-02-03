CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information on an ongoing investigation after a package in the T.L. Roach Jr. Unit mail room was found to contain suspected drugs.

According to the TDCJ, mail room clerks at the Roach Unit received a package containing a pair of shoes on Jan. 24, and while searching the package reported finding “76 grams of green leafy substance believed to be K2 and five pills suspected to be oxycodone” inside the sole of the shoes.

via the Texas Department of Criminal Justice via the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The investigation was triggered by the unit’s administration receiving a tip, said officials, about illegal substances, possibly being delivered to the facility while addressed to two of its inmates.

Officials noted that the investigation is ongoing.