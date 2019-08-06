Texas drug testing regulation being discussed, rapid testing potentially unreliable

The National Drug & Alcohol Screen Association is asking Texas representatives to consider stricter regulations.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the state of Texas, anyone can proctor a drug test. Now the National Drug & Alcohol Screen Association is urging Texas representatives to ensure all formal judgments consider lab-based results only.

Rapid drug tests, formally known as a Point of Collection Test (POCT) may give inaccurate results. Inaccurate results that could be costly.

“You can lose your job, you can be denied a job, you can be thrown in jail, you can lose your children,” Substance Abuse Testing Solutions owner Steven Cooper said.

Cooper said in Texas, drug testing is unregulated, except for federal agencies where drug testing is mandated and the POCT may show a false negative through cheat methods such as bleach, or eyedrops. While common medicines may cause false- positives.

“Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Ranitidine, which is Zantac 75, some of your Pseudoephedrine for allergy season, nasal sprays like Afrin, Neo-synephrine, those are also known to cause false-positives,” Cooper said.

The FDA requires that rapid drug tests only be an initial decision, not an official one.

“Their FDA clearance states this device can provide only a qualitative preliminary positive result, all positive test results must be sent for secondary chemical confirmation, gas-chromatography mass spectrometry is the industry standard,” Cooper said.

The National Drug & Alcohol Screen Association is asking Texas representatives to consider stricter regulations.

Texas House of Representatives, District 69 Rep. James Frank issued this statement to KFDX:

“I have received a letter from the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association and recently met with Steve Cooper to discuss their concerns about rapid test devices. Due process and fairness are bedrocks of our legal system and the concerns about false-positives in tests that can potentially lead to jail time are worth investigating. I am also particularly worried about the use of these tests by Child Protective Services (CPS) for removing children from their parents. With the next legislative session not scheduled to start until 2021, we will work with state agencies to see what, if anything, can be done without legislative action before then. Additionally, my staff and I are doing research and will be working with a variety of stakeholders, including the NDASA, to determine the best path forward for Texas.”

As for how you can know if your test is wrong, Cooper said it’s not hard to figure out in Wichita Falls.

“In Wichita Falls, we have no facilities anywhere close to us that has GCSM capabilities, so if you’re getting a positive test result the same day, there’s a problem.”

With rapid drug test complications on Texas representatives’ radars, the state may see more regulation soon.