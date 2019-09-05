Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues 8 executive orders related to preventing mass attacks

Gov. Greg. Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference a day after seven people were killed in a mass-shooting in Odessa, Texas. House democrats urged Abbott to call a special legislative session to address gun violence after the shootings in Odessa and El Paso in August. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

DALLAS (NBCDFW) — In response to the mass shootings in El Paso and Midland-Odessa, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued eight executive orders Thursday he hopes will prevent future incidents.

The governor’s orders task the Department of Public Safety with enhancing reporting requirements and ensuring that law enforcement and the public have the training, tools, and resources they need to provide and respond to Suspicious Activity Reports. This comes after it was learned that the mother of the El Paso gunman expressed concerns about her son’s weapon to police and after the Odessa gunman called both federal and local authorities prior to opening fire.

“Texas must achieve several objectives to better protect our communities and our residents from mass shootings,” said Abbott, in a prepared statement. “One of those objectives is to marshal law enforcement resources to stop violent criminals before they commit mass murders. But more must be done. I will continue to work expeditiously with the legislature on laws to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals, while safeguarding the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding Texans.”

While Abbott vowed to continue working with legislators, he’s so far resisted calls from members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus for a special session on gun violence and public safety initiatives.

Click here to see the executive orders in the NBCDFW.