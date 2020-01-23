Texas high school under fire amid dreadlock controversy

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KPRC/NBC News) — A Texas high school student is fighting for his right to keep his dreadlocks.

Barbers Hill High School student DeAndre Arnold was sent to in-school suspension and told he couldn’t walk during graduation until his dreadlocks are cut short to meet the district’s revised policy, which changed after Christmas break.

“He is an A and B student, he has dual credit classes. He is not a problem,” said Deandre’s mother, Sandy Arnold.

Arnold said his refusal to cut his hair is due to his Trinidadian background.

“I really like that part of Trinidadian culture; I really embrace that,” Deandre said.

Gary Monroe, with United Urban Alumni Association, spoke to school board members on his opposition to the dress code during a meeting Monday night.

“You are in violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act as it pertains to religious beliefs,” Monroe said.

Friends, family and members of the Black Lives Matter organization were also on hand to show their support for Arnold.

“Let’s stop with the dress code. This not about dress code, this is about policing black boys,” one activist said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uupSwJ