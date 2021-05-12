Texas House bill would restrict teaching critical race theory in schools

DALLAS (KDFW) — Both chambers of the Texas Legislature have now passed bills limiting classroom discourse about race relations in America.

Republicans support the bill, saying it keeps students from engaging in divisive topics. Democrats call it whitewashing and an attack on free speech.

Both the Texas House and Senate have now passed their own versions of this bill. For either to move forward, both chambers will need some sort of agreement.

The bills are already passing along party lines. Educators are speaking out, saying it may keep teachers from discussing current issues with students.

House Bill 3979 received final passage from the Texas House Tuesday. The bill would prevent critical race theory from being used in the classroom when teaching history or talking about current events.

Critical race theory examines concepts like white privilege and racial equity while looking at how the country’s system of laws may or may not benefit people from certain races.

Read more here.