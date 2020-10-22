Texas is #10 for Lowest Flu Vaccination Rate

News

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Going into the regular winter flu season, medical experts are concerned that the flu and coronavirus could lead to a “twindemic” of both diseases and are recommending that almost everyone aged six months or older get a flu vaccine.

AdvisorSmith analyzed flu vaccination rates from the past three years for all 50 states using data from the CDC. From our research we found that Texas was the #10 state with the lowest flu vaccine rates.

  • Texas’s 2019 – 2020 flu vaccine rate is 47.3%, while the national average is 51.8%.
  • The three year average flu vaccination rate in Texas was 44.3% compared to the national average of 47.6%.
  • From 2017 – 2018, Texas’s flu vaccination rate jumped from 37.6% to 47.9% in 2018 – 2019.

You can see our complete study here: https://advisorsmith.com/data/states-with-the-highest-and-lowest-flu-vaccination-rates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News