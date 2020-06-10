Texas Lottery Commission to hold regular June session via Zoom webinar

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Lottery Commission will meet in regular session on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Due to Governor Abbott’s March 13, 2020 proclamation of a state of disaster affecting all counties in Texas because of the COVID-19 pandemic (renewed monthly thereafter) and pursuant to the Governor’s March 16, 2020 suspension of certain provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act, the June 11 meeting of the Texas Lottery Commission will be conducted via Zoom webinar.

Members of the public will not be able to attend the open meeting in person. Instead, the public will have access and a means to participate in this meeting by two-way audio.

An archived recording of the meeting will be available by the close of business on June 12 on the Commission’s YouTube channel.

The meeting can be accessed by Zoom Webinar ID 996 7260 0819, password 485174, or by phone at +1 (346) 248-7799.

Click here to access the agenda for this meeting.

To request to provide public comment at the meeting, notify Bob Biard, General Counsel, by email or by phone at (512) 344-5127 no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

Please include the following in the email:

Subject: Witness Affirmation Form

Name

Street Address

Phone

Representing

Item and either For, Against or Neutral

When the Commission reaches the item noted for public comment, Chairman Krause will recognize you by name and give you an opportunity to speak. All public comments are limited to three minutes.