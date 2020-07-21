Texas Lottery launches Nation’s first in-lane receipt ticket

AUSTIN — Texas Lottery players have the first-in-the-nation opportunity to get Powerball and Mega

Millions tickets printed on cash register receipt paper, referred to as Receipt Ticket, while visiting the Business Centers of participating Texas H-E-B stores.

The new Receipt Tickets can be purchased at any H-E-B Business Center cash register. Quick Pick

numbers are printed on the receipt, along with a lottery barcode, and are valid for the next available Powerball or Mega Millions drawing. The Power Play and Megaplier add-on features are unavailable for purchase on Receipt Tickets at this time.

“Texas continues to break ground with ‘in-lane’ lottery solutions that provide our players direct access to the games they love in the most convenient ways possible,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “These tickets look different than any other that the Texas Lottery has ever produced, as they are the first lottery tickets ever printed on cash register receipt paper rather than on lottery rollstock by a dedicated lottery terminal. Players will notice a lottery bar code at the bottom of the ticket, which may be scanned using the Texas Lottery App to check the winning status.”

This announcement is the result of more than a year of work with Texas’ lottery operator IGT and longtime lottery ticket retailer H-E-B, culminating with the integration of national lottery products into H-E-B’s point-of-sale system.

“IGT has provided growth-driving products to the Texas Lottery since the Lottery’s inception more than 28 years ago,” said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. “We are pleased to partner with the Lottery and the world-class retailer H-E-B to deliver the latest innovation, Receipt Ticket, in Texas. This solution simplifies the sale of lottery products for the retailer and makes lottery products more convenient and accessible for players. We expect the execution of the in-lane solution for the Texas Lottery and H-E-B to set a standard upon which other retailers and lotteries will seek to adopt.”

Receipt Ticket is currently live in all H-E-B locations with Business Centers, with an expansion to other registers planned in the near future.