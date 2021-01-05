Texas Lottery offering players five new scratch ticket games, chance to multiply prizes

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Lottery is giving its players a chance to multiply their lottery winning dreams when they play the new X THE CASH family of scratch ticket games.

The five new games range in price from $1 to $20 and offer opportunities to multiply winnings up to 200 times.

The games combine for more than $375.8 million in cash prizes, including top prizes ranging from $5,000 to $1 million.

“The Texas Lottery’s multiplier-style of scratch ticket games are among the most popular in our portfolio each year, so we’re thrilled to ring in 2021 with the launch of the new X THE CASH multiplier family,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission said. “While these five new scratch ticket games offer great cash prizes, our players will also be able to enter their non-winning tickets into second-chance promotional drawings for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime dream getaway to Hawaii. We believe these exciting prizes and the creative printing effects on the tickets will lead to strong sales at our retailers, which will ultimately generate revenue for public education in Texas.”

200X THE CASH headlines the family at the $20 price point and offers four $1 million top prizes and 30 chances to win on every ticket. The game features chances to have prizes multiplied by up to 200 times. There are more than $130.2 million in total cash prizes available in 200X THE CASH.

The $10 game, 100X THE CASH, also features 30 chances to win cash prizes on each ticket. 100X THE CASH offers chances to have prizes multiplied by up to 100 times. The game contains $117.5 million in total cash prizes, including seven top prizes worth $500,000.

At the $5 price point, players have the chance to have their prizes multiplied by up to 50 times when they play 50X THE CASH, which is loaded with $75.7 million in total cash prizes. The game comes with 25 chances to win a prize on each ticket, including nine top prizes wort

For $3, 30X THE CASH CROSSWORD features a crossword-style playboard with chances to have winnings multiplied up to 30 times. The extended play game offers $35.2 million in total cash prizes, including nine $60,000 top prizes.

10X® THE CASH is the $1 game in the family that comes with five chances to win a prize that could be multiplied 10 times. More than $17.2 million in total cash prizes is up for grabs in the game, including 31 top prizes worth $5,000.

In addition, Texas Lottery® players can enter their non-winning X THE CASH scratch tickets into the Hawaii Dream Getaway second-chance promotional drawings through their Luck Zone accounts for a chance to win a trip for two to the Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa on the island of Maui, a Taste of the Islands Dinner with a private VIP concert to be performed by Darius Rucker, a private Drums of the Pacific Luau Dinner, a private welcome reception with local entertainment, $1,000 spending money and a chance to win cash prize giveaways totaling $50,000.

X THE CASH players that enter non-winning tickets into the Hawaii Dream Getaway promotional drawings will receive a number of entries based on the price point of the entered ticket— e.g., a $20 ticket earns the player 20 entries in the drawing, a $1 ticket earns the player one entry in the drawing, etc.

The entry deadlines for the five separate second-chance drawings are: Feb. 5, March 12, April 9 and May 14. The entry deadline for the fifth and final drawing will be scheduled once the end-of-game date is determined by the Texas Lottery.

All five X THE CASH scratch ticket games will be available for purchase at all Texas Lottery retailers where scratch ticket games are sold, beginning Jan. 4.

In FY 2020, the Texas Lottery set a new record with $6.704 billion in sales, which resulted in a record total contribution of $1.684 billion for public education and veterans’ services in Texas.