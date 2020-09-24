Texas Lottery reports record-breaking sales year, donations of over $1.6B for Texas education, veterans

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Lottery Commission is reporting a tenth consecutive record breaking sales year.

The Texas Lottery achieved $6.704 billion in sales, an increase of $452.2 million, or 7.2%, from the 2019 fiscal year.

The Texas Lottery Commission credits the hard work and dedication of its retailers – essential businesses serving their communities throughout the COVID-19 health crisis – for the new record.

With the increase in sales, the Texas Lottery is also reporting a record total contribution of $1.684 billion for Texas education and veterans.

This year’s revenue transfer included $1.661 billion to the Foundation School Fund and $22.2 million to the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, the Texas Lottery’s largest contributions to Texas education and Texas veterans to-date.

The Texas Lottery has now contributed more than $25.7 billion to Texas public education and more than $142 million to Texas veterans since the dedication of such funds by the Texas Legislature.

“Never in the 28-year history of the Texas Lottery has a year unfolded quite like Fiscal Year

2020 did, and our success is attributed first and foremost to our hard-working retailers,” Executive Director of the Texas Lottery Gary Grief said. “Understanding that nearly all of the 20,000

retail locations where lottery tickets are sold were deemed ‘essential service’ locations, we are

proud to close out this fiscal year with a new sales record, and more importantly, provide

another record-breaking year of revenue for public schools and veterans’ services in Texas.”

See the full press release from the Texas Lottery below: