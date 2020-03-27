1  of  4
Texas man jailed for online threats against Nancy Pelosi

News
Posted: / Updated:

In this March 25, 2020 booking photo provided by the Wichita County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office is Gavin Perry. Perry faces federal charges after he made online posts threatening Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, authorities said. (Wichita County Sheriff’s Office via AP).

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — A Texas man faces federal charges after he made online posts threatening Democrats, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, authorities said.

Gavin Weslee Blake Perry, 27, of Wichita Falls, was charged Wednesday with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce. According to federal prosecutors, Perry wrote on Facebook that Democrats, including Pelosi, “will be removed at any cost necessary and yes that means by death.”

Perry remained jailed Friday and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Federal prosecutors said Perry admitted making the Facebook posts and that he told law enforcement he did so because he wanted to warn Americans to beware of the government.

If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

