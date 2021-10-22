Texas men arrested after authorities seize 62 pounds of cocaine in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Texas men were arrested Tuesday after detectives with the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force found 62 pounds of cocaine.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, the drug bust is a result of an investigation into cocaine distribution started in 2020.

Authorities learned a large amount of cocaine was being delivered to Sioux Falls and Tuesday night, the South Dakota Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle suspected of transporting the drugs near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Authorities found 62 pounds of cocaine and a handgun.

The suspects are 29-year-old Isaias Santos and 34-year-old Lennin Arturo Robles Parra. According to the Minnehaha County jail, each man is being held on a $500,000 bond.