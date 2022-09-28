AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department’s narcotics unit recently seized around 100,000 fentanyl pills during an investigation.

According to a news release from the department, the narcotics unit, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Amarillo office, conducted an investigation that led to officials seizing around 100,000 fentanyl pills.

Officials said in the release that the pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, or oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed a total of around 24.4. pounds. Officials estimated the pills as having a street value of around $1.5 million.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the release said.