LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over $11.8 million worth of cocaine over the weekend.

The seizure occurred on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, according to a press release from CBP.

A 2016 Stoughton trailer at the bridge was referred for a secondary inspection. According to the release, the trailer appeared to be transporting a shipment of baby wipes.

After a canine inspection and the use of non-intrusive imaging, the trailer was discovered to have 1,935 packages of alleged cocaine.

The packages weighed a total of 1,532.65 pounds, worth an estimated street value of $11,818,400.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry in the release. “This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities.”

The drugs were seized and the case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigrants and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).