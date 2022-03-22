HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Sheriff of Hardeman County is addressing the issue of underage driving as more of these dangerous incidents continue across the state of Texas.

This ongoing issue was brought to the forefront last week after a fatal crash that tragically killed nine people, including a golfer from Nocona. The driver of one of the vehicles was 13 years old.

Sheriff Pat Laughery posted to Facebook on Monday, March 21 to bring some awareness to incidents that have occurred recently in the area and he explained the consequences of driving underage without a license.

In his post, he shared that on Saturday night, March 19, deputies in Hardeman County worked an incident where all five people had to be cut out from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was a 14-year-old and the additional four passengers in the vehicle were also all underage and unlicensed.

Laughery shared that those involved in the Saturday night incident did sustain non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital and have been released.

A reporter with Texoma’s Homepage reached out to Sheriff Laughery on Tuesday where he broke down the possible citations that can be issued after an underage driving incident.

He explained that the underage driver can be issued a citation for not having a driver’s license along with not having insurance due to the unlicensed driver citation. The parents of the underage driver can also be issued a citation for allowing the unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.

Depending on the severity of any incident, parents of an underage driver could not only face civil liabilities but criminal ones as well.

Although punishments can come from such incidents, he wanted to assure the community that they are ultimately looking out for the safety of Hardeman County and the people who live there.

“We aren’t out here to punish anybody,” Laughery said. “We are here to bring awareness. We are looking out for the child and the guardian or parents. We want everyone to be safe.”

He, later on, mentioned that underage driving is more than just an issue in Hardeman County.

“This is not just a Hardeman County issue,” Laughery said. “I was a traffic officer in Fort Worth and dealt with the same issues. This is a problem all over the state of Texas.”

He encourages anyone who has questions and would like to discuss the issues at hand to contact him during business hours.