2 killed in shooting at Texas nightclub; suspect sought

LUBBOCK (AP) —Police in Texas say they’re searching for a suspect after two men were fatally shot during a fight inside a Lubbock nightclub early New Year’s Day.

Police say 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard and 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor were killed.

Police say officers responding to Level Nightclub just before 2 a.m. Wednesday found Shephard in the street in front of the nightclub and Traylor inside.

They died at a hospital.

Police say Traylor and the suspect had a physical altercation in the club when the suspect shot him, while Shephard was shot while running from the scene.

