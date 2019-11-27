22-year-old charged with shooting 2 civilians, police officer

LAREDO (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities say a police officer and two civilians were shot during a shootout in south Texas Tuesday.

Investigators say 22-year-old Cesar Terrazas broke into a house around 6 a.m. and shot two people inside before also striking an officer who responded to gunfire.

Police say Terrazas was later arrested.

Officers recovered an AR-15-style rifle at the scene, along with more than 70 ammunition casings.

The three victims were hospitalized. One a 21-year old man, another, a 53-year-old woman.

They’re being treated as victims of domestic violence because police believe the incident was motivated by a “bad break up.”

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Treviño Jr. said, “As I mentioned, over 70 rounds were fired. We we have an indication that he reloaded at least three times. So these were high capacity magazines as well. So just to put to put it in perspective, our officers were basically ambushed.”

In addition to attempted murder, Terrazas is also facing aggravated assault and burglary charges.

Police say he has no previous criminal record.

The 33-year-old officer who was shot in the leg is now recovering at home.