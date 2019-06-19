Abilene man accused of impregnating teen family member, sexually assaulting baby gets 35 years in prison

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of impregnating a teen family member then sexually assaulting her baby has been sentenced to serve 35 years in prison.

John Johnson Jr., 48 , received his 35-year sentence Wednesday following a 2-day-long trial for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Prohibited Sexual Contact.

Court documents state a victim came forward in April and told police Johnson, who is her family member, began forcing her to perform various sex acts when she was younger than 14.

The alleged sexual abuse continued for more than five years, eventually leading to the victim’s pregnancy, according to the documents.

A paternity test revealed Johnson is the father of the victims baby, and the documents state the child, who is now a toddler, told detectives she was inappropriately touched by Johnson as well. 

