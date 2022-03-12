Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 12-year-old girl last seen in Franklin, Texas.

The Franklin Police Department is working with the state to find Addison Alvarez, 12. She is described as being a little more than five feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes and last seen wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama bottoms and white Nike Air Ones with a pink swoosh.

In connection to Alvarez’ disappearance, the police department is also looking for Melissa Renee Salazar. She is described as being a white female, 35, around the same height and weight with brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement said they believe Alvarez to be in immediate or grave danger. They did not clarify if there was a connection between Alvarez and Salazar.

Texas Amber Alert issued for Addison Alvarez (Courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety)

Alvarez was last seen at the 500 Block of North Main St. in Franklin around 11 p.m. on March 11, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s alert.

If you know where they are, or have any information, you’re asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (979) 828-3444.