Armed suspect at large after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Houston authorities said the man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at her birthday party on Christmas eve remains at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Albert Benjamin Simon forced his way into the party and gunned down Carolee Dawn Taylor in front of about 15 friends and family members.

Taylor, 46 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities recovered a weapon at the scene, but believe Simon had more than one gun in his possession.

Police say a murder warrant has been issued.