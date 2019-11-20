Armored truck robbery attempt leaves one dead

WILLIS TEXAS (NBC News) — An armored truck robbery suspect was shot and killed Tuesday and another is on the run after an attempted heist in Willis, Texas.

At about 9:30 a.m., Willis police responded to a report of a robbery at a Chase Bank.

Police Chief James Nowak said when officers arrived, they found a person had been shot. Paramedics performed lifesaving measures, but the person died at the scene.

Witness John Espericeta described the chaos in the area when the shootout began.

“Everybody is panicking. People running, cars taking off, people scared,” Espericeta said. “There was like four or five gunshots.”

The suspect who was killed “was halfway in the car and halfway out,” Espericeta said.

