Lacy Lakeview (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department says the woman facing criminal charges in connection with the deadly fire that destroyed the Northgate Apartments July 16th has turned herself in.

Acacia DeShane Adams.

25-year-old Acacia DeShane Adams faces three charges of Manslaughter for the three people who died in the fire that started late Sunday night. Investigators have not released how they believe Adams started the fire or why.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the deadly fire. The building held 16 units, home to just over 30 people.

When the American Red Cross arrived at the Northgate Apartments on Monday, the found nothing but charred remains and chaos. So they went right to work.

The organization is providing housing to those in need as well as financial resources.

Rebuilding lives is the mission, locals like Tina Roberts, with the Colton’s Comfort organization are also helping survivors with donated clothing. Her goal is to keep donations in storage for tragedies like the Lacy Lakeview fire.

If you would like to donate or in need of clothing after the fire you can go to 3712 Cumerland in Waco to pick up items. Tina says she will continue to provide clothes for as long as the survivors have a need.