AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Independent School District police officer should be released from the hospital soon after getting shot in the leg Tuesday morning, according to the district’s police chief.

Chief Wayne Sneed told reporters during an afternoon briefing that the officer, who is a sergeant, is in stable condition after an armed person fired at him during a routine patrol at Northeast Early College High School. Sneed said no arrests have been made related to the shooting, so the suspect is still at large.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Tuesday afternoon sharing his reaction to the officer being shot in the line of duty.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Austin ISD police officer who was shot near Northeast Early College High School today,” Abbott said. “Our ISD police officers play a critical role on keeping Texas students and school faculty safe. The State of Texas is offering all available resources to local law enforcement partners who are working to ensure this dangerous criminal is caught and brought to justice. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer’s swift recovery and the entire Northeast Early College High School community.”

The high school, which is near U.S. 290, is undergoing a controlled release of its students due to the ongoing investigation, according to the district.

Sneed said the sergeant is responsible for several campuses and went on his daily check of Northeast Early College High School Tuesday. At about 10:40 a.m., he called out to report he was taking on gunfire from someone and had been struck in the leg. At about 10:43 a.m., a school resource officer from the campus arrived to provide backup and assisted the injured sergeant.

Austin-Travis County EMS said in a social media post it received the call at 10:44 a.m. about an “adult with non-life-threatening injury to a local trauma center. No additional patients have been, evaluated, treated or transported at this time.”

Police investigating a shooting at Northeast High School in Austin on Dec. 5, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

The campus went into lockdown at 10:46 a.m. due to the shots fired nearby. About a minute later, Austin police and other agencies began arriving. Sneed said at least 15 agencies in total responded.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas — a law enforcement union — posted on social media that the officer is a CLEAT member. CLEAT also said in the post the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

District officials asked people to not come to the campus and said in a later update that the campus is safe.

AISD shared online at 12:45 p.m. that the school was still on lockdown, but the district will begin a controlled release when the scene is cleared. AISD added that families should head to the Delco Activity Center (4601 Pecan Brook Dr.) to pick up students, who will be transported there by bus.

Students who do not have a family member to pick them up will be brought home by bus.

The district asked families picking students up at Delco to stay in their cars and bring a form of ID. AISD anticipates families may begin reunifying with students around 2 p.m., the post continued.

Parents of Northeast Early College High School students line up to pick up their children at Delco Activity Center after an Austin ISD officer was shot and injured on campus on Dec. 5, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

KXAN reached out to the Austin Police Department, and the agency confirmed it received a call to assist another agency at 10:43 a.m. in the 7200 block of Berkman Drive.