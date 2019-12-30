Baker Hotel & Spa NYE fireworks display

MINERAL WELLS (MINERAL WELLS INDEX) — Several New Year’s Eve gatherings are planned for downtown Mineral Wells on Tuesday night, including a sold-out gala in the remodeled ballroom atop the Crazy Water Hotel.

They and others celebrating downtown will have a great view of a fireworks display planned at the Baker Hotel & Spa that will signal the beginning of a new year and decade (depending on how you count your decades.)

The Baker Hotel will be the scene of a New Year’s fireworks show, development group principals announced.

Beginning just before midnight Tuesday, the schedule is:

• 11:55 p.m. A comet hit will signal each minute to prepare viewers for the fireworks.

• 11:59 p.m. Ground strobes lined on The Baker Hotel and Spa’s roof will begin.

CLICK HERE for more information.