Breaking News
River Oaks Man Identified as Gunman in White Settlement Church Shooting

Baker Hotel & Spa NYE fireworks display

Texas News
Posted: / Updated:

MINERAL WELLS (MINERAL WELLS INDEX) — Several New Year’s Eve gatherings are planned for downtown Mineral Wells on Tuesday night, including a sold-out gala in the remodeled ballroom atop the Crazy Water Hotel.

They and others celebrating downtown will have a great view of a fireworks display planned at the Baker Hotel & Spa that will signal the beginning of a new year and decade (depending on how you count your decades.)

The Baker Hotel will be the scene of a New Year’s fireworks show, development group principals announced.

Beginning just before midnight Tuesday, the schedule is:

• 11:55 p.m. A comet hit will signal each minute to prepare viewers for the fireworks.

• 11:59 p.m. Ground strobes lined on The Baker Hotel and Spa’s roof will begin.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News