Baylor president reminding students of required COVID-19 testing for fall semester

WACO — Baylor University students will be undergoing required COVID-19 testing soon.

President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone released a statement Friday morning telling students to keep an eye on their Baylor email next week for the recommended dates and times for the required weekly testing.

An exception to this rule is if a student has an exemption. Exemptions are full vaccination or a positive COVID-19 test within the past 180 days. If students haven’t submitted exemption information to be removed from the testing list, they are encouraged to do so this week by signing in to their Baylor-provided email account and uploading the completed vaccination card through a HIPAA-protected form or by emailing documentation of a positive COVID test to Health_Services@baylor.edu.

The university is prepared to revisit its testing policy and COVID protocols early in the upcoming semester, and will make adjustments based on how effectively the spread of the virus is contained.

Source: Baylor University