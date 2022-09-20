BEXAR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Bexar County sheriff announced on Monday, September 19, that his office will open an investigation into the transportation of Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Florida and, eventually, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s announcement was made in response to a group of migrants arriving unexpectedly in Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, September 14.

A representative for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Fox News on September 14 that the relocation of the migrants was “part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

During the press briefing, Salazar said a Venezuelan migrant was paid to “lure” 48 migrants into traveling to Martha’s Vineyard by promising them work and the “solution to several other problems.”

“They were taken to Martha’s Vineyard, from what we can gather, for little more than a video opp, and then they were unceremoniously stranded in Martha’s Vineyard,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the migrants were “here legally,” and he has been speaking with a non-governmental organization and an attorney involved in representing the migrants.

DeSantis defended the relocation of the migrants during an interview with Fox News on Monday, September 19, saying, “It was clearly voluntary, and all the other nonsense you’re hearing is just not true.”

