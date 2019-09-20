Big Tex to be installed Friday at Fair Park for State Fair of Texas

UPDATE: Sept. 20, 10:20 a.m.

(NBC NEWS) — Big Tex will soon be greeting visitors to Fair Park for his 67th year.

On Friday, the 55-foot-tall cowboy will resume his post at the heart of the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 27.

The installation is free and open to the public. Crews will use a crane to install Big Tex beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, though the installation time may be changed due to possible inclement weather.

This year, Big Tex will be sporting new boots through the fair’s 24-day run. The size 96 kicks designed by Keller’s Katie Sauceda were chosen as part of an annual contest.

The State Fair of Texas, with this years theme of “Celebrating Texas Creativity,” runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.Big Tex: Then and Now