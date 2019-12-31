Candlelight vigil held for victims of church shooting

WHITE SETTLEMENT (KFDX/KJTL) — There was a candlelight vigil in White Settlement Monday night in honor of the two lives lost during a shooting inside a church Sunday.

The suspect opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ, and was then killed by a volunteer church security guard who was armed.

The two people shot by the gunman were killed.

Numerous people gathered at the church vigil, praying for the victims’ families and singing with candles held high.

The pastor of West Freeway Church spoke, asking others to pray.

Pastor Britt Farmer said, “pray for me. And for all of our family here that lost these two great men. Pray for our church, but know this. We pray for you every day. You are who we’re here to serve.”

Authorities confirm the shooter’s identity was 43- year- old Keith Thomas Kinnunen.

He had a criminal record in Tarrant county, including charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2009.