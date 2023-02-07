EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, working at the Ysleta Port of Entry, intercepted nearly 13 pounds of fentanyl and more than 44 pounds of cocaine, valued at more than $450,000, during three separate incidents.

2.33 pounds of cocaine — Courtesy of CBP

12.95 pounds of fentanyl — Courtesy of CBP

20.19 pounds of cocaine — Courtesy

21.6 pounds of cocaine — Courtesy of CBP

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old male, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where a thorough search led CBP officers to locate 2.33 pounds of cocaine.

Approximately 30 minutes later, CBP officers encountered a 31-year-old female, Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where an X-ray scan and CBP canine helped CBP officers located 21.6 pounds of cocaine and 12.95 pounds of fentanyl.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, CBP officers encountered a 35-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers referred the individual to secondary where a non-intrusive exam of the vehicle was conducted. Anomalies were detected and further search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 20.19 pounds of cocaine.

The individuals were arrested by CBP officers were turned over to federal, state and authorities for prosecution.