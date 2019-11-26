CDC finds Legionella bacteria in Harvey Hall

TYLER (KFDX/KJTL) — Making headlines in East Texas, the city of Tyler says it detected bacteria that causes legionnaires’ disease in the plumbing system of its convention center, known as “Harvey Hall.”

The city says it’s not the same strain as the bacteria from a legionnaires’ outbreak at the East Texas state fair in September that sickened seven people and killed one.

It was suspected Harvey Hall’s plumbing system was the source of that outbreak, since the convention center sits directly on the fairgrounds.

The city says it will continue with its decontamination plan.

That plan included flushing its water system with high levels of chlorine.

It re-opened Harvey Hall to the public on Monday, but the final test results are still pending.