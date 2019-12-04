Christmas in Texas

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas trees went up in Austin Tuesday. A sign reads ‘Merry Christmas from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and the Texas Senate.’

In Albuquerque, the tumbleweed snowman is making its return.

The beloved character went up along Interstate 40 Tuesday on what is now being called tumbleweed Tuesday.’

It has been an annual tradition with the Albuquerque Flood Control Authority since 1995.

The snowman is made with recycled material and tumbleweeds collected from arroyos.

This year it is wearing a red and green scarf along with a blue cap.