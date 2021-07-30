Clara Ledward captured in Mexico, charged with murder of husband

ODESSA (Nexstar) — Odessa Police Department took custody of Clara Ledward in Brewster County at a hospital in Alpine, Texas, on Friday.

Clara has been charged with Murder in the death of her husband Jacob Ledward in May.

Police said following the death of her husband, Clara fled to Mexico. The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted in her capture by issuing an Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution arrest warrant. That warrant prompted the Government of Mexico to help in her apprehension.

Clara was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico on July 29. During her arrest, Clara sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Mexican authorities extradited Clara to the United States and to Brewster County for medical care.

In the coming days, the Odessa Police Department will be working with partner agencies to ensure the safe transportation of Clara back to Ector County for prosecution. In addition to the Murder charge, Clara has been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

In a statement to our station, Jacob’s family said, “We, his family, give all praise and thanks to God for her capture as well as all those who have been involved in making it happen. This is just the first step toward getting “Justice for Jacob”.