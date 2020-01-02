College Station homicide victim identified

Breaking News
COLLEGE STATION (KFDX/KJTL/KWKT) – The College Station Police Department is currently investigating a homicide.

The event took place at 2818 Place Apartments, located at 1300 Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Officers and medics responded Tuesday afternoon for a deceased person. The next of kin has been notified, and the deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Ashli Stewart.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are continuing to investigate. There is not believed to be any danger to the general public.

