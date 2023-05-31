ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person has died in a Wednesday morning explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Robertson County.

The plant is operated by Luminant, who says that the incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. – during the commissioning of a new auxiliary boiler at the plant. The on-site team immediately called 9-1-1 and implemented emergency response protocols.

The company says a contractor was fatally injured. All other employees and contractors have been accounted for. No other injuries have been reported.

Officials with Robertson County Emergency Management say the situation was under control by late Wednesday morning, and there was no danger to the general public.

Luminant says it will continue to work closely with the contractor’s employer and state and federal regulators to investigate the cause of this event. The plant remains in operation and is generating electricity.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.