SAN ANTONIO (Nexstar) — The death toll of migrants who died after being abandoned inside a truck trailer in the sweltering Texas heat has risen to 53, Bexar County officials reported Wednesday.

On Monday, officials found an abandoned 18-wheeler in an area on Quintana Road in southwest San Antonio. Dozens of migrants were found dead inside the truck without air conditioning.

It is the deadliest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico in recent history.

“On June 27, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a call from San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) in reference to an alleged human smuggling event involving a tractor trailer,” a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in an email statement. “Upon arrival at the scene, HSI confirmed more than 40 deceased individuals. HSI San Antonio has initiated an investigation with support of SAPD.”

Officials arrested Homero Zamorano, 45, and say they found him after he abandoned the tractor-trailer in a desolate area near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and fled the scene, according to the San Antonio Express News.

According to an affidavit obtained by KXAN, investigators traced the truck’s registration plate to a residence in San Antonio, where officers surveilled the residence. There, they found two men from Mexico — Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez — leaving the home in a truck.

Authorities arrested the men on possession of weapons charges, after D’Luna-Mendez confessed to having a handgun, according to the criminal complaints. Officers obtained a search warrant and searched the home linked to the truck’s registration, where they found more guns.

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday at least 22 of those who died were from Mexico. Another seven were from Guatemala, and at least two were from Honduras. Authorities are working to identify the others. He said Mexico is investigating alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The death count was the highest ever from a smuggling attempt in the United States, according to Craig Larrabee, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio.

“This is a horror that surpasses anything we’ve experienced before,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “And it’s sadly a preventable tragedy.”

The Department of Homeland Security is leading the investigation, which officials say is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.