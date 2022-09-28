AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com Wednesday that all three deputies involved in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair were no-billed by a Potter County Grand Jury.

To be “no-billed” means that the grand jury believes the deputies decided to act accordingly in the incident and will not be charged, according to officials.

This comes after a suspect opened fire at the Tri-State Fair on Sept. 20, hitting William Jacob Snyder of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Brady Carroll, a volunteer firefighter for station four in the Potter County Fire and Rescue Department, along with a bystander.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Snyder and Carroll were working security at the fair. A deputy at the fair returned fire and hit the suspect.

According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Potter County District Attorney presented the evidence of the recent shooting to the Potter County Grand Jury, and the group officially no-billed the three deputies involved.