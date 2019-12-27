Disturbance at Hulen Mall leads to lockdown

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Worth police said a large disturbance at a Fort Worth mall led shoppers to believe there were shots fired inside.

Investigators said at around 7:30 p.m., a large crowd of 50 to 60 juveniles were inside the food court when a fight broke out.

Officers said the fight moved up to the second level near the Dillard’s entrance.

That’s when employees at the Dillard’s store attempted to close the store’s doors and ask the group to leave.

Police said that upset the group of juveniles, who then pushed over a large display near the front of the store. The sound was mistaken for gunshots.

Due to recent shootings at other malls, the building was locked down out of an abundance of caution while police conducted a full investigation.