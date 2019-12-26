DISTURBING CONTENT: Burning vehicle rescue in Harris County

A warning to viewers: what you are about to see and hear could be considered disturbing.

HARRIS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Deputies in Harris County pulled a man from a burning car without a moment to spare. It was all caught on camera.



This is what a precinct five sergeant came upon on his way home from his shift, a car fully engulfed in flames.

He and other deputies on the scene soon learned the driver, a 20-year-old man from northwest Houston was trapped inside, his right foot pinned underneath the crushed dashboard.

The deputies from constable Ted Heap’s office struggled to free the man, while some used fire extinguishers to slow down the spreading flames.

Screaming in terror and pain, the man was firmly wedged and deputies could not budge the wreckage he was pinned under.

At one point, a deputy warned the man that they might have to break his legs to get him out.

Finally, after cutting the driver s pants, deputies were able to pull him to safety just before the passenger compartment became fully engulfed.

The driver suffered multiple broken bones in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is still recovering from surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

The deputies escaped relatively unharmed with only singed hair and superficial burns.