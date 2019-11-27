DNA retesting clears man of murder

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Houston man will be released from prison after DNA re-testing.

Lydell Grant was sentenced to life behind bars for the 2010 murder of Aaron Scheerhoorn outside a bar in 2018.

DNA testing determined Grant was not a match to the killer.

Grant is set to be released Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.

The state is re-investigating the case. There will likely be district-level hearings and the case will ultimately go to the Texas court of criminal appeals in Austin.

For now, Grant will wear an ankle monitor and can’t leave Harris County.

But his family’s glad to be able to have him home for Thanksgiving.