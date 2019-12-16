Dozens decontaminated after mercury spill near Houston

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Dozens of people had to be decontaminated after a hazardous mercury spill in Houston Sunday.

The spill was reported on the west side of the city. A small amount of mercury was found in the parking lots of a Walmart, a Sonic and a Shell gas station.

Hazmat teams responded and shut down the area.

Official say between 30 and 60 people were decontaminated as a precaution, but that they believe the risk to the public is “extremely low.”

Police have a suspect in the case, but they do not know what the man was doing with the hazardous material.

A criminal investigation is underway.