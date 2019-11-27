Edingburg shooting range will be shut down

EDINBURG (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in South Texas say a police shooting range will be shut down after a man in a nearby home was struck by a stray bullet.

The injury happened last Friday night at a shooting range used by the Edinburg police department for training purposes.

The man was struck in his thigh while gathering with family members after a funeral. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

According to police, residents had reported bullets striking homes and vehicles near the shooting range.

The Edinburg police department says an investigation is underway and that Edinburg police will find another location for officers to train.